Weather

Severe weather threat diminished, isolated rain and warmer temps this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The severe weather threat has diminished after the large squall line moved through and was fairly weak by the time it ran through the metro, isolated rain and warming temps will now be the trend to wrap up the weekend Collin says.

It now appears there will be an even lower chance of rain Sunday, so after Saturday morning's storms, most of your weekend may end up dry.

A weak cool front will push through late Sunday and drop rain chances for much of next week. Temperatures will still be warming into the 80s, but the humidity will dip down to a more manageable level for early next week.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands without power across the Houston area
Kemah bar floods 30 minutes after heavy rain Friday
Mom warns about mystery illness linked to COVID-19
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Museum of Natural Science 1st museum to reopen in Houston
No signs of COVID-19 spike since Texas reopened two weeks ago
Show More
Senator calls for more COVID-19 testing for frontline workers
ICU nurse's dream wedding dress stolen during home invasion
Documentary on Santa Fe HS shooting to be released soon
HISD considers year-round school calendar
Mayor invites Elon Musk to relocate Tesla to Houston
More TOP STORIES News