Severe weather threat diminished, isolated rain and warmer temps this weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The severe weather threat has diminished after the large squall line moved through and was fairly weak by the time it ran through the metro, isolated rain and warming temps will now be the trend to wrap up the weekend Collin says.It now appears there will be an even lower chance of rain Sunday, so after Saturday morning's storms, most of your weekend may end up dry.A weak cool front will push through late Sunday and drop rain chances for much of next week. Temperatures will still be warming into the 80s, but the humidity will dip down to a more manageable level for early next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.