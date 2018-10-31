Severe storms with lightning taking aim at Houston area

New FLOOD ADVISORY includes central and east Harris County, Channelview, Crosby, Pasadena and south Houston. Do not drive thru flooded streets! #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/oFVpoWf8XJ— Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 31, 2018
We are experiencing heavy rain in the city with street flooding. Visibility is low & roadway conditions are poor. Please consider not going trick-o-treating unless the weather improves.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 31, 2018
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Eagle Lake at about 3:30 p.m.
After this round of storms pushes through, we can expect a second round of rain to develop along a cold front, and this line of storms will likely reach Houston sometime after 6 p.m. If you can, you'll want to get your trick or treating done as early as possible and also have an indoor option in case your neighborhood gets stormed out. This solid line of storms could produce severe wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, and minor street flooding.
If you have a student attending Texas A&M please contact them and let them know severe storms are headed their way. #txwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/YYEZAb3OiC— Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 31, 2018
Water is rising in our bayous BUT NONE of the bayous are flooding at this time. Check @hcfcd website here: https://t.co/dIEDGBvThI pic.twitter.com/sZlN18xHef— Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 31, 2018
Once the storms clear Thursday morning, temperatures will be significantly cooler for a couple of days with lows possibly reaching the upper 40s for the first time this fall.
We'll enjoy another stretch of sunny, cool weather going into the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but rain could return for part of Sunday.
