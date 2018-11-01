WEATHER

Severe storms with lightning slammed parts of SE Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Grab a jacket! It's going to stay cool today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Severe storms and tornadoes created havoc on Halloween.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Eagle Lake at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
EMBED More News Videos

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado briefly touched down just west of Sealy.

WATCH: Ominous clouds push into Fort Bend Co. during Halloween storm
EMBED More News Videos

An ABC13 viewer sent in this incredible video of some dark clouds forming over his neighborhood during the 2018 Halloween storms.



Two rounds of storms pushed through, which started during rush hour Wednesday.

The second round of heavy rain produced severe wind gusts of up to 60 mph, large hail, and minor street flooding.

Now that the cold front has cleared southeast Texas, temperatures will be significantly cooler for a couple of days with lows reaching the upper 40s tonight for the first time this fall.

We'll enjoy another stretch of sunny, cool weather going into the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but rain could return for part of Sunday.
Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
10-day forecast
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Austin lifts widespread boil water notice after 6 days
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian island off the map
More Weather
Top Stories
Waller County deputy killed in crash during severe storm
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded 288
9-year-old gets lost while trick-or-treating in the Heights
Tree nearly falls on Clear Lake man during storm
Video shows tornado spinning over rice fields in Eagle Lake
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Body found in Texas City piques interest in girl's disappearance
Teen and her 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating
Show More
Burglars take off with woman's ashes in NW Houston
Son 'sick of his parents' accused of killing them
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
6 Día de los Muertos events happening in Houston
Texas' largest Dia de los Muertos festival gets bigger
More News