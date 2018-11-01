Severe storms with lightning slammed parts of SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Severe storms and tornadoes created havoc on Halloween.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Eagle Lake at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
WATCH: Ominous clouds push into Fort Bend Co. during Halloween storm
Two rounds of storms pushed through, which started during rush hour Wednesday.
The second round of heavy rain produced severe wind gusts of up to 60 mph, large hail, and minor street flooding.
Now that the cold front has cleared southeast Texas, temperatures will be significantly cooler for a couple of days with lows reaching the upper 40s tonight for the first time this fall.
We'll enjoy another stretch of sunny, cool weather going into the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but rain could return for part of Sunday.
