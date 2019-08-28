Severe thunderstorms moving through Houston

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Waller and extreme western Harris County. This storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. @tillmanweather and I will keep you updated on live TV: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/HjbeRgQqTl — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 28, 2019

And look at the big storm coming into Galveston Island. This one is a prolific lightning maker. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/K4qIHOXBhq — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Strong storms moved through the Houston area on Wednesday, bringing strong winds, thunderstorms and scattered showers.The weak front came in from the north and will continue to bring scattered storms through Friday. Most of the storms are expected to pop-up during the afternoon and evening hours.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we've had almost 500 lightning strikes in the last 10 minutes on the north side.The rain is expected to cool our temps down a touch. And we're still expecting slightly lower humidity levels for the holiday weekend. But it will still be very hot.After the long holiday weekend, rain chances will be on the rise again as an area of low pressure in the Gulf flings moisture our way. We'll also be watching Tropical Storm Dorian next week in case it brings any impacts along the Gulf coast.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.