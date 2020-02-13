Severe storms possible north of Houston today

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our next cool front arrives late today and could spark more severe thunderstorms north of Houston. Rain chances look slim for the Bayou City.Muggy air from the Gulf will blow in Friday morning, bringing back low clouds and mild temps around 70 at sunrise. Isolated showers are possible for the morning drive, then a little sunshine will poke through to warm temps into the upper 80s during the afternoon.We'll be keeping a watchful eye on the radar north of Houston from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. That's when some of those showers could blossom into bigger thunderstorms.A "cap" of warm, stable air aloft should prevent any storms from reaching Houston, but the cap could break north of the city. Otherwise, we can expect a thin band of showers to move in Friday night and Saturday morning as a weak cool front rolls through.After the rain clears Saturday morning, it should be a mostly dry weekend. Humidity levels will drop significantly behind the front Saturday and stay at a pleasant level through Sunday. Highs will still climb into the 80s with lows in the mid 50s Sunday morning.Another front arriving around Wednesday of next week should bring in another batch of dry air that could bring more crisp mornings all the way into the following weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.