Severe storms possible for Houston on Friday

Winds will continue to strengthen Wednesday night ahead of a powerful weather system moving into Texas Friday. It looks like we could see some scattered showers Thursday and Friday along with warmer temps and strong south winds.
A round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. We're still working out the details on these storms, but right now it looks like if any storms do turn severe they could produce severe winds in excess of 60 mph and isolated tornadoes. These storms will clear out quickly Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool second half of the weekend.
