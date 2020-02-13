Severe storms possible Easter morning before a big cool down

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It won't rain all weekend, but Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you'll want to remain weather aware. Severe thunderstorms are possible Easter morning before it turns sunny and cooler for most of next week.Temperatures Saturday morning will start off cool in the upper 50s, then a warm front will push in humid air, showers, and a few thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could turn severe north of Houston as the warm front reaches Livingston, Huntsville, and College Station Saturday afternoon. It now appears Saturday night will be mostly dry, but fast-moving severe thunderstorms could impact us Easter morning.Travis says the storms developing Sunday morning could rotate and potentially produce high winds, tornadoes, and large hail. At this time it looks like the strongest thunderstorms locally will end up north of I-10 with little if any rain along the coast. These storms will rapidly clear out as a warm, dry wind from the west kicks in. Temperatures will push into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon under a sunny sky.A stronger cold front arriving right after Easter Sunday will push our low temperatures down into the 40s for several mornings next week! You can expect mild, sunny afternoons in the 60s and 70s for a few days.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.