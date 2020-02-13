Weather

Strong storms moving across Texas on Easter morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- *A TORNADO WATCH* continues to our north until noon. We are watching the severe potential over the next several hours.
Severe thunderstorms are possible this morning before it turns sunny and cooler for most of next week.

Storms developing Sunday morning could rotate and potentially produce high winds, tornadoes, and large hail. At this time it looks like the strongest thunderstorms locally will end up north of I-10 with little if any rain along the coast. These storms will rapidly clear out as a warm, dry wind from the west kicks in. Temperatures will push into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon under a sunny sky.

A stronger cold front arriving right after Easter Sunday will push our low temperatures down into the 40s for several mornings next week! You can expect mild, sunny afternoons in the 60s and 70s for a few days.

