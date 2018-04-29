WEATHER

Severe storms expected to return this week to southeast Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Severe weather expected to hit southeast Texas later this week. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Severe storms will return this week to our area, Meteorologist Collin Myers says.

In southeast Texas and Houston, thunderstorms are likely on Friday and Saturday. Some could be on the strong side, with high winds being the main risk. However, please stay tuned as things can definitely change this far out.

For Tornado Alley, tornadoes look likely, especially on Tuesday, Wednesday, and even possibly on Thursday. The risk zones setup over western Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas on Monday, and shift eastward towards northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska on Tuesday.

Following the first few days, the powerful upper-level trough should draw moisture return out of the Gulf for the rest of the week, so Wednesday's risk looks to target Oklahoma and north Texas. On Thursday and Friday, as the system progresses eastward, strong storms will be possible for central and southeast Texas, albeit a lower tornado threat. However, a few severe storms will be possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherstormHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 5 Hurricane Lane approaching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News