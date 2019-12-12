Seeing a smoke cloud south of Houston? Here's what we know

Have you seen the large cloud of smoke south of Houston? Based on satellite it appears to be coming from or near the McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson County. We are awaiting confirmation on the source. 📷: Kelli Ramirez, Fuqua Park and Ride off the Gulf Freeway. pic.twitter.com/PAenMqyy1q — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) December 11, 2019

If you're in Southern Harris, Chambers, Galveston, or Brazoria counties tonight, you might be seeing a smoke cloud in the sky above you. This is coming from a prescribed burn in Jefferson County. Here you can see the smoke observed by the GOES East satellite. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/ZGdk43j0nP — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) December 11, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5746789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The last full moon of the decade will appear full on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you seen a large cloud of smoke south of Houston on Wednesday?If you're in southern Harris, Chambers, Galveston or Brazoria counties, the answer is probably yes.According to the National Weather Service, it's coming from a prescribed burn in Jefferson County near the coast, close to Sea Rim State Park.It's unclear how long the burn will last. Several ABC13 viewers sent in photos of the cloud of smoke, which could be seen in areas such as La Porte, Clear Lake and League City.