Weather

Seeing a smoke cloud south of Houston? Here's what we know

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you seen a large cloud of smoke south of Houston on Wednesday?



If you're in southern Harris, Chambers, Galveston or Brazoria counties, the answer is probably yes.

According to the National Weather Service, it's coming from a prescribed burn in Jefferson County near the coast, close to Sea Rim State Park.



It's unclear how long the burn will last. Several ABC13 viewers sent in photos of the cloud of smoke, which could be seen in areas such as La Porte, Clear Lake and League City.

READ ALSO: Final full moon of the decade to appear at 12:12 on 12/12

EMBED More News Videos

The last full moon of the decade will appear full on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherburn preventionsmokesmoke
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fugitive in sergeant's death may be headed to Louisiana: Authorities
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
13 Investigates: Deadly year for Texas officers
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Kealia Ohai brushing up on horse riding before Rodeo Parade
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Driver suffers minor injuries after he says he was shot at
Show More
Holiday mystery: Why do letters to Santa arrive at NYC apartment?
'Hey Lizzo! Dance with us!' said Houston Rockets
How to spot fake reviews while shopping online
A.J. Armstrong's lawyers bid to keep texts out of retrial
Astros reportedly considered trading Carlos Correa
More TOP STORIES News