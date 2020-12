Secure those Christmas decorations! Gusty winds expected tonight and tomorrow

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front that roared across southeast Texas brought more than a drop of temperatures when it arrived.Gusty winds will likely impact your holiday decorations. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Houston area until 9 a.m. Thursday.The strongest winds are expected tonight, well west of the Houston metro as well as on the immediate Gulf coastline. Frequent strong gusts are possible along the I-45 corridor and could bring similar impacts to vulnerable items.Christmas decorations aren't the only worry with this wind advisory. You'll want to use extra caution while driving, especially if you operate a high profile vehicle.Southeast Texas has a marginal risk for showers and thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center