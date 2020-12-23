weather

Secure those Christmas decorations! Gusty winds expected tonight and tomorrow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front that roared across southeast Texas brought more than a drop of temperatures when it arrived.

Gusty winds will likely impact your holiday decorations. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Houston area until 9 a.m. Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Scattered storms then cold for Christmas Day

The strongest winds are expected tonight, well west of the Houston metro as well as on the immediate Gulf coastline. Frequent strong gusts are possible along the I-45 corridor and could bring similar impacts to vulnerable items.

Christmas decorations aren't the only worry with this wind advisory. You'll want to use extra caution while driving, especially if you operate a high profile vehicle.

Southeast Texas has a marginal risk for showers and thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

