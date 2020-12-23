HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front that roared across southeast Texas brought more than a drop of temperatures when it arrived.
Gusty winds will likely impact your holiday decorations. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Houston area until 9 a.m. Thursday.
SEE ALSO: Scattered storms then cold for Christmas Day
The strongest winds are expected tonight, well west of the Houston metro as well as on the immediate Gulf coastline. Frequent strong gusts are possible along the I-45 corridor and could bring similar impacts to vulnerable items.
Christmas decorations aren't the only worry with this wind advisory. You'll want to use extra caution while driving, especially if you operate a high profile vehicle.
Southeast Texas has a marginal risk for showers and thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
If you don't already have it, you'll want to download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Secure those Christmas decorations! Gusty winds expected tonight and tomorrow
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More