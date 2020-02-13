Weather

Sea fog returns overnight, warm pattern continues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sea fog remains a problem along the upper Texas coastline. That fog is expected to roll back inland Thursday morning and could impact your morning drive. Dense fog is most likely in our coastal counties, so make sure you take it slow on the roads if you encounter the fog Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday afternoons will bring more partial sunshine away from the foggy coast. Most of us should continue to stay dry despite the humid air, but an isolated shower will be possible.

Your weekend forecast calls for more of the same, but Travis says the rain chance will increase slightly as a front stalls out north of Houston. We should stay on the warm, muggy side of that front, and Travis says we'll have to wait until Friday of next week for a chance of getting a taste of lower humidity. If this front does blow into Houston, it could bring a line of thunderstorms.

