Sea fog returns ahead of stormy weather Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sea fog will return to southeast Texas ahead of a strong storm system arriving Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Monday will start gloomy with a minor chance of showers and sea fog near the coast. While sea fog will persist near the coast throughout the day, a little afternoon sunshine will push the mercury toward 80-degrees in Houston. Isolated showers are possible, but most will stay dry.Tuesday's weather will be very similar to Monday's, but Travis says the sea fog will become more widespread and the rain chance will increase slightly ahead of a powerful storm system arriving Wednesday.Confidence is growing that southeast Texas will remain storm free until late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As low pressure tracks through, the twisting winds will increase the threat of severe thunderstorms. Travis says it's still too difficult to pinpoint who is at greatest risk of severe weather because it depends on the exact track of the low pressure, which remains uncertain. It looks like the main threat if we do see severe storms will be the threat of damaging wind gusts, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible. You'll want to remain weather aware until this storm system clears out Wednesday night.Travis says another string of amazing, sunny weather returns Thursday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.