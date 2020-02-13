Scattered thunderstorms popping up this afternoon

We're monitoring an intense lightning storm northwest of Houston. Everything is moving northwest but expect more development through the afternoon. https://t.co/R9qGjv4FIk pic.twitter.com/ugbNCcbF0Y — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 4, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered thunderstorms are popping up in and around Houston this afternoon.These slow-moving downpours could dump a quick inch of rain, produce pea-size hail, cause the wind to gust over 30 mph, and produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.These storms are forming because of a combination of an upper-level low overhead working with the hot, humid, and unstable air in Southeast Texas. This general pattern will linger into Saturday, bringing another round of scattered downpours. A few more afternoon showers are possible Sunday, but by Labor Day we're left with mostly dry and hotter weather.A strong cold front will push down the Plains after Labor Day. This front will collide with tropical moisture over Southeast Texas on Wednesday, bringing a better chance of needed showers and thunderstorms. We are now a little more confident the front will push all the way past the coast, ushering in a few days of heat and humidity relief. At this time we are forecasting highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s next Thursday through Saturday with a noticeable drop in the humidity.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.