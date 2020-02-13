Scattered thunderstorms popping up this afternoon

We're monitoring an intense lightning storm northwest of Houston. Everything is moving northwest but expect more development through the afternoon. https://t.co/R9qGjv4FIk pic.twitter.com/ugbNCcbF0Y— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 4, 2020
These slow-moving downpours could dump a quick inch of rain, produce pea-size hail, cause the wind to gust over 30 mph, and produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.
These storms are forming because of a combination of an upper-level low overhead working with the hot, humid, and unstable air in Southeast Texas. This general pattern will linger into Saturday, bringing another round of scattered downpours. A few more afternoon showers are possible Sunday, but by Labor Day we're left with mostly dry and hotter weather.
A strong cold front will push down the Plains after Labor Day. This front will collide with tropical moisture over Southeast Texas on Wednesday, bringing a better chance of needed showers and thunderstorms. We are now a little more confident the front will push all the way past the coast, ushering in a few days of heat and humidity relief. At this time we are forecasting highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s next Thursday through Saturday with a noticeable drop in the humidity.
