Scattered strong thunderstorms this evening

Because the thunderstorms are slow-movers, a quick 1-3" of rain could lead to a few pockets of street flooding. The storms should begin to fall apart after 8pm.
FLOOD ADVISORY: This heavy thunderstorm is training from The Woodlands to Kingwood and New Caney. Already 2-3" of rain has fallen, and an additional 2-4" is possible. Street flooding is likely. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/eWBkx9Y0bG— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 28, 2020
Laura's remnant moisture also makes for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity.
It's blazing hot and humid over southeast Texas. The heat index is topping 109 in Houston, 110 in Katy and Pasadena, and 112 in Sugar Land! This is dangerous heat, and a Heat Advisory continues until 10PM. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/I6u0v7mfJd— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 28, 2020
Street flooding is possible with this large thunderstorm as it slowly moves south from southern Montgomery county through northern Harris county. Watch out for street flooding and lightning with this storm this evening. pic.twitter.com/AKT5B175IG— David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) August 28, 2020
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. this evening. Heat index values will peak between 110-115 degrees.
As Laura's remnant low continues to move toward the Atlantic seaboard this weekend, our chances for rain will go down and temperatures will go up. Most of next week looks like typical late summer weather with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and a 20% chance for a pop-up storm in the afternoon.
