Scattered strong thunderstorms this evening

FLOOD ADVISORY: This heavy thunderstorm is training from The Woodlands to Kingwood and New Caney. Already 2-3" of rain has fallen, and an additional 2-4" is possible. Street flooding is likely. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/eWBkx9Y0bG — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 28, 2020

It's blazing hot and humid over southeast Texas. The heat index is topping 109 in Houston, 110 in Katy and Pasadena, and 112 in Sugar Land! This is dangerous heat, and a Heat Advisory continues until 10PM. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/I6u0v7mfJd — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 28, 2020

Street flooding is possible with this large thunderstorm as it slowly moves south from southern Montgomery county through northern Harris county. Watch out for street flooding and lightning with this storm this evening. pic.twitter.com/AKT5B175IG — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) August 28, 2020

LAURA POSITION AND TRACK

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered downpours are erupting over southeast Texas in the remnant moisture of Laura. Our atmosphere is very unstable so strong winds and some small hail is possible in a few storms.Because the thunderstorms are slow-movers, a quick 1-3" of rain could lead to a few pockets of street flooding. The storms should begin to fall apart after 8pm.Laura's remnant moisture also makes for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity.A Heat Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. this evening. Heat index values will peak between 110-115 degrees.As Laura's remnant low continues to move toward the Atlantic seaboard this weekend, our chances for rain will go down and temperatures will go up. Most of next week looks like typical late summer weather with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and a 20% chance for a pop-up storm in the afternoon.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.