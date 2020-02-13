Weather

Scattered strong thunderstorms this evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered downpours are erupting over southeast Texas in the remnant moisture of Laura. Our atmosphere is very unstable so strong winds and some small hail is possible in a few storms.

Because the thunderstorms are slow-movers, a quick 1-3" of rain could lead to a few pockets of street flooding. The storms should begin to fall apart after 8pm.



Laura's remnant moisture also makes for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity.





A Heat Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. this evening. Heat index values will peak between 110-115 degrees.

As Laura's remnant low continues to move toward the Atlantic seaboard this weekend, our chances for rain will go down and temperatures will go up. Most of next week looks like typical late summer weather with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and a 20% chance for a pop-up storm in the afternoon.

