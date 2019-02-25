WEATHER

Houston Weather: Scattered storms today, widespread rain and storms Tuesday

ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers is tracking storms that could bring small hail and gusty winds to southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a beautiful Sunday, clouds return today with a chance for rain and storms. The heavier storms may even produce a little small hail. No significant severe weather or flooding is expected. Rain chances of 30-40% today will turn into a 20% chance this evening.

Higher rain chances and the return of sea fog will build back overnight tonight into Tuesday. We're expecting scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder so keep your umbrella close by. Some hail will once again be possible on Tuesday.

Chances of rain will continue through much of the week along with warmer temps. Our next cold front is expected to move through sometime on Saturday and will bring our next round of cooler temperatures.

