One Minute Weather: Scattered storms today, more to come this week

Here's your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Noisy thunderstorms are blowing in from the Gulf today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the storms will move quick enough to keep the flooding threat low, but briefly heavy rain and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes will be the norm.

Today's storms are forming in a batch of humid tropical air. As the atmosphere heats up toward noon, the storms will become more widespread. Once the sun goes down, the storms should dissipate quickly.

There's at least a slight chance of afternoon storms every day this week, and Travis says the rain chance will climb even more Friday thru Sunday as another summer front blows into Texas and stalls out north of Houston.

