Scattered storms today, flash flood watch Saturday

An outflow boundary is generating thunderstorms east of Houston. This boundary will ignite more storms this afternoon as it spreads westward around 15 mph. Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 4AM Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Widely scattered downpours are popping up in southeast Texas this afternoon, but a bigger round of heavy storms is expected Saturday.Ahead of the storms temperatures are spiking to near 90 with heat indices as high as 100.An organized area of low pressure will bring widespread heavy thunderstorms Saturday that could lead to street flooding. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 4 am Saturday until 7 pm Saturday night.The heavy rain looks to start in the morning, and the rain could persist through most of the day. It's possible there could be severe wind gusts to 60 mph and brief tornadoes as the leading edge of storms blows in.Saturday's storms alone could drop 2-4" over most of southeast Texas with isolated pockets over 6". Street flooding is most likely, but there could also be big rises on area bayous, creeks, and rivers. It now appears the rain will come to an early end Sunday, with linger rain showers primarily in the morning.A weak cool front will push through late Sunday and drop rain chances to 20% or less for much of next week. Temperatures will still be hot behind the front (80s), but the humidity will dip down to a more manageable level for early next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.