Weather

Scattered storms today, flash flood watch Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Widely scattered downpours are popping up in southeast Texas this afternoon, but a bigger round of heavy storms is expected Saturday.



Ahead of the storms temperatures are spiking to near 90 with heat indices as high as 100.

An organized area of low pressure will bring widespread heavy thunderstorms Saturday that could lead to street flooding. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 4 am Saturday until 7 pm Saturday night.
The heavy rain looks to start in the morning, and the rain could persist through most of the day. It's possible there could be severe wind gusts to 60 mph and brief tornadoes as the leading edge of storms blows in.

Saturday's storms alone could drop 2-4" over most of southeast Texas with isolated pockets over 6". Street flooding is most likely, but there could also be big rises on area bayous, creeks, and rivers. It now appears the rain will come to an early end Sunday, with linger rain showers primarily in the morning.

A weak cool front will push through late Sunday and drop rain chances to 20% or less for much of next week. Temperatures will still be hot behind the front (80s), but the humidity will dip down to a more manageable level for early next week.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD considers year-round school calendar
Man fatally shot by HPD officer had BB gun, police say
Evictions and debt collections can resume soon, court orders
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
10 Houston companies with most layoffs in 2020
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Phone data shows a reason why minorities hit harder by COVID-19
Show More
Still haven't received a stimulus check? Try visiting this page
Golden Nugget in Lake Charles reopens today
HPD officers involved in 4 deadly shootings over the past month
Astros great and championship GM dies at 74
First responders pose in 'Texas Strong' photo shoot
More TOP STORIES News