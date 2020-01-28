HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely for our area the rest of the afternoon. Lightning and brief heavy rain are the main threats.
A little fog could develop this evening ahead of a cold front moving through around 9pm. Once the front passes, much drier air will move in, push out the rain and fog, and cool us off. Wednesday will be dry and cool with a few clouds overhead.
Rain chances return late Thursday into early Friday morning, but the sky should clear out as we head into the weekend. Expect sunshine to fill the sky Saturday and Sunday with a few high clouds and seasonal winter temps.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to blow in Monday or Tuesday of next week.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Scattered storms this afternoon
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News