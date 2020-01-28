Weather

Scattered storms this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely for our area the rest of the afternoon. Lightning and brief heavy rain are the main threats.

A little fog could develop this evening ahead of a cold front moving through around 9pm. Once the front passes, much drier air will move in, push out the rain and fog, and cool us off. Wednesday will be dry and cool with a few clouds overhead.

Rain chances return late Thursday into early Friday morning, but the sky should clear out as we head into the weekend. Expect sunshine to fill the sky Saturday and Sunday with a few high clouds and seasonal winter temps.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to blow in Monday or Tuesday of next week.

