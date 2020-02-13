Scattered storms possible Monday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tropical disturbance moving southwest through the Gulf of Mexico will continue to send moisture our way Monday. This will give us a chance to see a few showers and storms. Coverage is expected to be slightly lower than what we saw Sunday afternoon.High temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid 90s Monday, but if you see rain, you could get a quick cool-down.Rain chances will decrease slightly Tuesday & Wednesday as we find ourselves between these two tropical weather systems. Hurricane Sally will move northwest towards the central Gulf Coast and should take a northerly turn as it nears the Louisiana coast. The latest NHC track has Sally as a category 2 storm when it makes landfall anywhere from extreme SE LA to the Mississippi or Alabama Gulf coast.Rain chances increase at the end of the week as a trough swings through Texas. A weak front may try to move in at the end of the week and into the weekend. This front could bring a drop in humidity making it feel more comfortable for the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.