Scattered storms moving through Southeast Texas this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Showers and storms have popped up this afternoon across parts of Southeast Texas. Storms could bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. We could see some minor street flooding in some areas, but we are not expecting major flooding.Drier conditions roll in heading into Monday, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out.This work week is expected to bring more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern will change at the end of the week as a weak cool front approaches the area. This front is NOT expected to drop temperatures much but it could give us a chance of rain Thursday and could bring in drier air for next weekend.