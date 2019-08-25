Weather

Scattered storms moving through Southeast Texas this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Showers and storms have popped up this afternoon across parts of Southeast Texas. Storms could bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. We could see some minor street flooding in some areas, but we are not expecting major flooding.

Drier conditions roll in heading into Monday, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out.

This work week is expected to bring more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern will change at the end of the week as a weak cool front approaches the area. This front is NOT expected to drop temperatures much but it could give us a chance of rain Thursday and could bring in drier air for next weekend.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 people shot outside gas station in northeast Houston: Police
Texans RB Lamar Miller tears ACL, out for season: Source
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing new boyfriend
Man shot, teen killed while playing basketball in northwest Houston
Man dead after being shot multiple times outside a club
Woman thrown off motorcycle and killed after hit-and-run crash
Two years later, Houston lags behind state in Harvey recovery efforts
Show More
Teen arrested after 2-hour crime spree in northwest Harris Co.
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90,000 tuition
Stratford HS alum Andrew Luck retires from NFL after 7 seasons
More TOP STORIES News