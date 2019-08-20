Scattered storms moving away from Houston

3:15PM RADAR: The heavy storms have moved out of Houston, and the flood advisory is no longer in effect. You can roam freely about the city! @collinabc13 and I will keep you posted. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/9wM1mCR64M — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 20, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy thunderstorms are moving away from Houston, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says with road conditions improving, the flood advisory is no longer in effect for the southwest side of Houston.These scattered thunderstorms will continue to migrate away from Houston through the evening. The heavier storms will be capable of dropping 1" of rain in as little as 15 minutes, leading to minor street flooding. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is possible as well. Winds could gust over 40 mph in the stronger storms.Another round of scattered storms is possible Wednesday and Thursday, but the coverage will be less than we observed today.Rain chances may increase even more late Friday into Saturday as tropical moisture currently near the Yucatan peninsula tracks toward Texas and Louisiana. Travis says tropical development is not expected at this time but it cannot be completely ruled out just yet. The exact track of the tropical moisture is also uncertain, but right now it appears the highest accumulations will likely end up east of Houston and into Louisiana. Either way, scattered thunderstorms will become more likely for at least the first half of the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.