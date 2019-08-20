Weather

Scattered storms moving away from Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy thunderstorms are moving away from Houston, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says with road conditions improving, the flood advisory is no longer in effect for the southwest side of Houston.



These scattered thunderstorms will continue to migrate away from Houston through the evening. The heavier storms will be capable of dropping 1" of rain in as little as 15 minutes, leading to minor street flooding. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is possible as well. Winds could gust over 40 mph in the stronger storms.

Another round of scattered storms is possible Wednesday and Thursday, but the coverage will be less than we observed today.

Rain chances may increase even more late Friday into Saturday as tropical moisture currently near the Yucatan peninsula tracks toward Texas and Louisiana. Travis says tropical development is not expected at this time but it cannot be completely ruled out just yet. The exact track of the tropical moisture is also uncertain, but right now it appears the highest accumulations will likely end up east of Houston and into Louisiana. Either way, scattered thunderstorms will become more likely for at least the first half of the weekend.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple may be tied to Liberty Co. jailbreak: Sheriff
Armed intruder reported on Louisiana State campus, officials say
Texas A&M-commit's season in jeopardy after transfer denied
New laws in Texas that will go into effect on Sept. 1
TSU reveals when debate ticket registration could begin
Houston doctor accused of trying to meet minor for sex
UH student abducted by man with gun at Kemah gas station
Show More
Couple could face jail time for taking sand from beach
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
New liquidation store offering Black Friday-style deals
US airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend
Tom Brady's gym coming to Houston
More TOP STORIES News