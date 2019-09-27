Weather

Scattered storms likely through Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered showers and storms have fired up over the area. And it looks like they will last through at least Saturday.

These showers could drop a quick 1" of rain and produce a few tropical funnel clouds. The rain chance will climb a little more Saturday as more tropical moisture blows in. A quick inch of rain and minor street flooding will be possible in the heavier storms, but there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time. The tropical moisture will move deeper into Texas and farther away from us on Sunday, dropping the rain chance back down to 20%.

It should dry out after the weekend, bringing mostly dry weather for the first half of the work week. As the first weekend of October approaches, we'll be watching the Gulf load up with more tropical moisture and we'll be tracking a fall cold front moving through the Plains. This means we will have to wait until the first week of October at the earliest to get a significant cool down, and it could get stormy again before any cooler air reaches Houston.

WATCH NOW: Check your weekend forecast
EMBED More News Videos

Rain may ruin your weekend plans, make sure you plan ahead



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-cop breaks down talking about killing her neighbor
Mattress Mack to car burglar: 'You didn't get my Astros tickets!'
Teen candidate takes down man who allegedly tried to stab him
Prayer rally tonight for paralyzed Austin HS football player
Murff Turf Farm keeping Houston green since 1969
Woman accused of serving coworkers meth-laced bean dip
ABC13's The Midday
Show More
Driver still wanted in I-45 crash that took man's legs
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Skydiver killed after slamming into big rig
86-year-old woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
Va. 6th grader claims classmates pinned her down, cut dreadlocks
More TOP STORIES News