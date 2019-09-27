Scattered storms likely through Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5573112" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rain may ruin your weekend plans, make sure you plan ahead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered showers and storms have fired up over the area. And it looks like they will last through at least Saturday.These showers could drop a quick 1" of rain and produce a few tropical funnel clouds. The rain chance will climb a little more Saturday as more tropical moisture blows in. A quick inch of rain and minor street flooding will be possible in the heavier storms, but there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time. The tropical moisture will move deeper into Texas and farther away from us on Sunday, dropping the rain chance back down to 20%.It should dry out after the weekend, bringing mostly dry weather for the first half of the work week. As the first weekend of October approaches, we'll be watching the Gulf load up with more tropical moisture and we'll be tracking a fall cold front moving through the Plains. This means we will have to wait until the first week of October at the earliest to get a significant cool down, and it could get stormy again before any cooler air reaches Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.