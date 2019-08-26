Weather

Scattered storms coming to an end | Heat takes over today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drier conditions roll in today, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out.

We'll also have some extreme heat today with highs in the middle and upper 90s and heat index values above 108 degrees. This has led to the issuance of a Heat Advisory across much of the area this afternoon.

This work week is expected to bring more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern will change at the end of the week as a weak cool front approaches the area. This front is NOT expected to drop temperatures much but it could give us a chance of rain Thursday and could bring in a slight humidity drop for the Labor Day weekend.

