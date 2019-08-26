Weather

Scattered storms coming to an end | Heat takes over Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drier conditions roll in heading into Monday, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out.

Monday will also bring some extreme heat with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values near 108 degrees. This has led to the issuance of a Heat Advisory across much of the area Monday afternoon.

This work week is expected to bring more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern will change at the end of the week as a weak cool front approaches the area. This front is NOT expected to drop temperatures much but it could give us a chance of rain Thursday and could bring in a slight humidity drop for the Labor Day weekend.

