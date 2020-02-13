Scattered storms are possible Wednesday as we keep an eye out on Tropical Storm Cristobal

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The latest track on Tropical Storm Cristobal shows the cone edging into the upper Texas coastal area late this weekend. We still have plenty of time to watch the storm since it's just Tuesday.The storm should stay in that general area through Thursday or Friday then move north through the Gulf. The track into and beyond this weekend is still somewhat uncertain, but a Texas track is not out of the question so please keep up with the storm all week.Storms are more likely to form on Wednesday when a weak disturbance moves in. High temperatures in the low 90s are likely over most areas away from the coast.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.