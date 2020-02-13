Weather

Scattered storms are likely today as we keep an eye out on Tropical Storm Cristobal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The latest track on Tropical Storm Cristobal shows the cone edging into the upper Texas coastal area late this weekend.

The storm should stay over Mexico through Thursday or Friday then move north through the Gulf. The track into and beyond this weekend is still somewhat uncertain, but a Texas track is not out of the question so please keep up with the storm all week.

Our afternoon storms will weaken by 6 p. m. then fall apart completely towards sunset. We're expecting drier and hotter weather Thursday through Saturday.

