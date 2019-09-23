Scattered storms and heat in store for first day of fall

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, you can expect partly cloudy skies with scattered storms. Keeping an umbrella in your car just in case would be a good plan! Today is the first day of Fall, the Autumnal Equinox.Some downpours could be heavy in the afternoon.We should dry out even more heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as slightly drier air moves in.The end of the week into the weekend could bring scattered rain as moisture increases across the area.We'll be watching some tropical moisture that could move in the following week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.