Scattered showers this afternoon, dense fog tonight

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A warm front moving inland will bring coastal sea fog and rain showers along with a few thunderstorms. While most of us will just get the fog and showers, a few thunderstorms could pop up.Rain chances will decrease for the evening commute as the warm front lifts into north Texas. Temperatures will jump to the upper 70s, and it will remain unusually mild until Thursdsay at the earliest. That's when a weak cold front will try to sneak in from the north. Right now it looks to stall somewhere in southeast Texas, and it will separate those that experience highs in the 70s from those that experience highs in the 50s.Sea fog will remain an issue near the coast night and day until a stronger cold front arrives Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing back sunshine, even if only for a few hours Saturday and Sunday. This front will also make for cool Chevron Houston Marathon weather with start time temps in the 40s.Next week the weather pattern returns to gloomy, starting on MLK Day, but this time the highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.