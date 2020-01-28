Weather

Scattered showers and storms today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible today but severe weather is not anticipated.

Your best chance of rain will fall between now and 3 p.m., then rain chances will taper down as we head into the evening. Drier air will blow in Tuesday night along a cold front, which should bring back a little bit of sunshine. The cloud cover will still try to stick around leaving us with partly sunny skies.

Rain chances return late Thursday into early Friday morning, but the sky should clear out as we head into the weekend. Expect sunshine to fill the sky Saturday and Sunday with a few high clouds and seasonal winter temps.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to blow in Monday or Tuesday of next week.

