Weather

Scattered showers and storms move in Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain showers and a few weak storms are moving into Southeast Texas this morning.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible but severe weather is not anticipated. Your best chance of rain will fall in the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. window, then rain chances will taper down as we head into the evening. Drier air will blow in Tuesday night along a cold front, which should bring back a little bit of sunshine. The cloud cover will still try to stick around leaving us with partly sunny skies.

Rain chances return late Thursday into early Friday morning, but the sky should clear out as we head into the weekend. Expect sunshine to fill the sky Saturday and Sunday with a few high clouds and seasonal winter temps.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to blow in Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus screenings expanding to Bush Airport
Man in his 70s robbed and shot outside home on south side
Girl certified as adult in Lamar HS student's murder
Houston explosion: Worker's family files wrongful death suit
Alex Bregman proposes to girlfriend during trip to Colorado
Remembering the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger
LeBron James breaks silence, promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Show More
Chilling video from neighbor's camera helps convict killer
Man prayed 7 times as robbers held him captive at 7-Eleven
10-year-old cancer survivor recognized at US Capitol
Digital Deal of the Day
Barber shot over haircut: 'I thought I was going to die'
More TOP STORIES News