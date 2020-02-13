Scattered showers and storms continue into early evening

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Showers and storms have popped up this afternoon. Storms are slow moving, so heavy rain and some localized street flooding isn't out of the question. For those who don't see the rain it will be a hot afternoon with high temps reaching the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees. Storms should die down this evening once the sun goes down.For Labor Day we're continuing the "a little less rain, a little more heat" pattern, and are left with mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A couple of isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon but chances will be low.We are watching for a potential cold front to move into Texas midweek. It is still iffy on whether or not the front will push through Southeast Texas or not. If the front moves through Southeast Texas, we could experience lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s...possibly in the upper 70s. We would also experience a nice humidity break. If the front stays north of the area, we will be looking at lows in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s/low 90s with humid conditions. An upper level low will determine how far this front will make it through. We will continue to get more confidence as we head into the start of the week. Right now, our forecast calls for lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.