Weather

Scattered rain Monday with a light freeze at the end of the week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pacific cold front will start to make its way into Southeast Texas early Monday morning bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms with it. This front should move through Houston in the late morning and should be near the coast by noon.

By late Monday afternoon, drier air should start to filter in kicking out our rain chances.

If you're thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden, you might want to hold off for another week. A strong cold front is expected to push down from Canada and reach Houston Tuesday evening, putting us into frost and freeze territory by Thursday morning. The winds will be howling Wednesday as the cold air rushes through Texas. The early outlook for the Rodeo BBQ Cookoff and Parade calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine and slower winds.

