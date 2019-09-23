Weather

Scattered rain, hot for first day of Fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today you can expect partly cloudy skies with scattered storms. Keeping an umbrella in your car just in case would be a good plan! Today is the first day of Fall-the Autumnal Equinox.
Some downpours could be heavy in the afternoon.

We should dry out even more heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as slightly drier air moves in.

The end of the week into the weekend could bring scattered rain as moisture increases across the area.

We'll be watching some tropical moisture that could move in the following week.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
