More heavy downpours of rain are possible on Monday. A storm could pop up at any time of day but the most likely time will be during the afternoon when the sea breeze comes through. Watch out for lightning and brief street flooding with the strongest storms.Sunshine returns in earnest by the middle of next week and that will push temperatures back to 90-degrees. That'll be a bit of a change from the 80s and 70s we've seen lately.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.