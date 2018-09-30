ONE MINUTE WEATHER

Here is Meteorologist David Tillman with your one-minute weather forecast.

Scattered downpours could be heavy at times
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More heavy downpours of rain are possible on Monday. A storm could pop up at any time of day but the most likely time will be during the afternoon when the sea breeze comes through. Watch out for lightning and brief street flooding with the strongest storms.


Sunshine returns in earnest by the middle of next week and that will push temperatures back to 90-degrees. That'll be a bit of a change from the 80s and 70s we've seen lately.

