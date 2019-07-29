Weather

Scattered downpours to start off the work week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We saw scattered showers and storms over the weekend. These storms brought heavy rain, gusty winds, and even funnel clouds.

We'll see another round of widely scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday as deeper tropical moisture remains in place. The good news is temperatures will stay far away from 100-degrees. On average Houston hits 100 by July 24th, but the hottest we've observed so far this summer is 97. Even though temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s, the heat index values will be above 100 degrees. Make sure you stay hydrated if you are planning on spending a lot of time outdoors.

Rain chances decrease as we head into the second half of the week.

