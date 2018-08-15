ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Few raindrops possible after school

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be warm for kids heading back to school.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Few more scattered showers are possible Thursday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be warm for kids heading back to school. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon, but the high humidity will make it feel like 100-105 in the shade.

The weather doesn't change much the next few days. It'll stay partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon downpours every day.
