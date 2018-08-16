Few more scattered showers are possible Thursday afternoon. Collin says it'll be warm for kids heading back to school. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon, but the high humidity will make it feel like 100-109 in the shade.The weather doesn't change much the next few days. It'll stay partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon downpours every day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.