One Minute Weather: Dangerous heat, stray shower

Here's your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Few more scattered showers are possible Thursday afternoon. Collin says it'll be warm for kids heading back to school. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon, but the high humidity will make it feel like 100-109 in the shade.

The weather doesn't change much the next few days. It'll stay partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon downpours every day.
