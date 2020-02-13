Scattered downpours likely today for back-to-school

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a bit on the warm and muggy side this morning, and all of that gulf moisture in place will be fuel for scattered showers and storms later this morning and in the afternoon.These storms are most likely to rumble through Houston in the early afternoon, which could cancel outdoor recess and complicate pickup time for those going back to school at a physical campus. Temperatures are starting off today in the 70s and will warm into the low 90s before the thunderstorms help cool things off for the rest of the day.An unusually strong September cold front will move into the Texas panhandle late Tuesday and reach central Texas on Wednesday, bringing a significant cool down to north and west Texas. That front is now expected to barely sneak into Southeast Texas Thursday, minimizing the temperature drop that we feel. The humidity levels will drop slightly, giving us a little relief from the heat.This coming weekend we will be watching a large area of tropical moisture moving toward us from the Gulf. This will likely bring widely scattered downpours Sunday and beyond, and we will be monitoring this tropical moisture carefully for any signs of tropical development. At this time most computer models show just a broad area of low pressure developing and moving into Texas, but with light wind shear and warm waters, we'll have to keep an eye on it.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.