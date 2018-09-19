Wetter weather is returning to #Houston this weekend. Make sure you have your umbrella ready Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Heavy downpours are possible along with minor street flooding.



Track the rain online: https://t.co/2X1luuZHwX#txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/dDJmv61QxN — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) September 19, 2018

A surge of tropical moisture will increase the threat for scattered downpours Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says unless you're under a downpour it'll be hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s.Even more rain is likely Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some of this moisture is from the remnants of Isaac. Street flooding and frequent lightning will be our biggest concerns with these tropical downpours.Temperatures will be a few degrees lower this weekend because of the clouds and rain, but the humid air sticks around.Tim says a real break in the heat and humidity is possible late next week as a fall cool front blows down the plains.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.