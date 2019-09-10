Scattered downpours expected heading into evening rush hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's hope for a few thirsty lawns and fields to get needed rain today and Wednesday. An upper level low spinning over Brownsville is sending Gulf moisture toward Houston, bringing a 30-40% chance for scattered downpours through Wednesday.While a few showers are possible in the morning, it will take the heat of the afternoon to get most of the storms going. High temps will likely reach into the mid 90s, well above the average high of 91.Drier air moves in Thursday, keeping rain chances less than 20% for Friday and Saturday.A low pressure system tracking through the Gulf this weekend could bring us a boost in moisture and rain chances early next week. It all depends on the exact track of the low, which is too difficult to predict this far out. We will also need to monitor this low for possible tropical development given that we are in peak hurricane season.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.