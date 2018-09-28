Scattered downpours could be heavy at times

Rain returns to southeast Texas this weekend. The downpours could be heavy enough to cause minor street flooding. Also, watch for tropical funnel clouds and waterspouts near the coast.



Check the radar here: https://t.co/2X1luuZHwX pic.twitter.com/wSJcI5uP9O — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) September 28, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4345851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> School bus among vehicles caught in Baytown street flooding

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4344965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heavy rain coming down in southwest Houston.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4344916" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rain dumped outside KTRK studios on Wednesday afternoon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4344918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rain is moving towards our area. If you're driving exoect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

A front that's stalled out near the coast will slowly push inland tonight, bringing scattered downpours back to most areas this weekend.Sunshine returns next week and that will push the temperature back near 90-degrees.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.