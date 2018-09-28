ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Wetter weather in Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Elita Loresca says heat will return this weekend.

Scattered downpours could be heavy at times
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A front that's stalled out near the coast will slowly push inland tonight, bringing scattered downpours back to most areas this weekend.



Sunshine returns next week and that will push the temperature back near 90-degrees.
Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
EMBED More News Videos

School bus among vehicles caught in Baytown street flooding

EMBED More News Videos

Heavy rain coming down in southwest Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

Rain dumped outside KTRK studios on Wednesday afternoon

EMBED More News Videos

Rain is moving towards our area. If you're driving exoect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Kirk fizzling over the Caribbean
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Remembering Hurricane Rita 13 years ago
Wild storm topples canopy on top of cars in Conroe
More Weather
Top Stories
SOUTHWEST CLASSIC: Alief Elsik at Alief Hastings
Elsik football player says family tragedy helped shape him
Damaged window leaves Santa Fe HS shooting survivor shaken
Through sickness and in health, unless Elsik plays Hastings
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Alief helping Alief: How Elsik students are helping kids grow
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt
School demands Army veteran pay $600 for school lunches
Show More
6 gay dating app users robbed by same man in Houston: Police
Major closures on 4 Houston highways this weekend
Man found guilty of murder after 2 deadly wrecks in 1 day
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke debate postponed
More News