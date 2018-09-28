Scattered downpours could be heavy at times

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A front that's stalled out near the coast will slowly push inland tonight, bringing scattered downpours back to most areas this weekend.
Rain returns to southeast Texas this weekend. The downpours could be heavy enough to cause minor street flooding. Also, watch for tropical funnel clouds and waterspouts near the coast.— Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) September 28, 2018
Sunshine returns next week and that will push the temperature back near 90-degrees.
