Weather

Scattered afternoon storms through Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak front coming in from the north will give us scattered storms through Friday. Most of the storms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours.

The rain is expected to cool our temps down a touch. And we're still expecting slightly lower humidity levels for the holiday weekend. But it will still be very hot.

After the long holiday weekend, rain chances will be on the rise again as an area of low pressure in the Gulf flings moisture our way. We'll also be watching Tropical Storm Dorian next week in case it brings any impacts along the Gulf coast.

