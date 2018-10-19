ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Saturday Cold front and feeling like Fall

Meteorologist Collin Myers says rain may ruin your Friday night plans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We'll see a few thunderstorms on Friday as humidity returns, before Saturday's Cold Front.

Some of the storms that develop this afternoon and evening could dump 1-3" of rain, flooding low-lying spots and poorly drained streets. Isolated showers will continue off and on through the night and into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon the atmosphere will be drying out as a cool front blows in. This will partially clear the sky and bring back some sunshine on Sunday along with lower humidity.

Unsettled weather returns Monday as we return to work and school. It will be cool, cloudy, and wet to kick off the weekdays, then another stormy weather system rolls through on Wednesday and Thursday. This one will include moisture from a developing tropical weather system in the Pacific, increasing the threat for severe weather and flooding rains across Texas. Once this weather system clears, we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures, including the final weekend of October.

