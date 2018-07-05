WEATHER

San Jacinto River water levels dropping amid flood concerns

The water level in the San Jacinto River appears to be falling. (KTRK)

By
Water levels are dropping at the west fork of the San Jacinto River as its now below flood stage.

Jeff Ehling at the San Jac River that is out of its banks after the Independence Day flood in Houston


The river rose quickly Wednesday after heavy storms drenched the area. The water rose so quickly, a flood warning was issued at the time for the west fork of the river in the Kingwood/Humble area.

It's now crested at 49.5 feet, which is just above flood stage. The water appears to have receded six to eight inches within a couple hours.

However, water along the river could have an impact on the roads and US-59 turnarounds Thursday morning as more thundershowers are expected.

