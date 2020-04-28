eye on the gulf

Saharan Dust Arrives in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The tropics are quiet, with no expected development or areas of interest over the next 48 hours.

The one noteworthy feature we are watching is the push of Saharan Dust in to North Texas. We could begin to notice a hazy sky as early as tonight, with higher concentrations of dust moving in on Friday. That dust should be in the process of clearing on Saturday, but could make a return to SE Texas by the middle and end of next week.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.

