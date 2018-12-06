WOOLSEY FIRE

Waves in Malibu turn black as torrent of mud rushes into ocean from Woolsey Fire burn scar

EMBED </>More Videos

The waves on Zuma Beach in Malibu, California, turned black Thursday as a river of mud from the Woolsey Fire burn scar rushed into the Pacific Ocean. (MalibuCouture/Storyful)

MALIBU, Calif. --
Rainfall in Southern California sent a torrent of mud rushing into the Pacific Ocean from the Woolsey Fire burn scar Thursday.

Eyewitness video captured on Zuma Beach showed the raging river of mud flowing out of nearby Zuma Canyon. The mud turned the waves crashing back onshore distinctly darker.

"I can't explain to you the force of this water that's flowing right now," Instagram user MalibuCouture said as she watched the mud flow into the sea. "It's all coming from the hillside."

A mudslide closed Pacific Coast Highway and other roads in and around Malibu, where heavy rain loosened hillsides scarred by last month's wildfires.

At least one vehicle was stuck in the muck on PCH and multiple accidents were reported on flooded Los Angeles-area freeways as the storm moved through Thursday.



Debris flows closed canyon roads in a Malibu neighborhood that saw homes burned in November and mudslides during thunderstorms last week.

The Woolsey Fire broke out on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 8. Now 100 percent contained, the fire charred nearly 97,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, destroying 1,500 structures and killing three people, according to CalFire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathermudslidewildfireWoolsey Firesouthern californiacaliforniaMalibuLos Angeles County
WOOLSEY FIRE
Star-studded performance raises money for Woolsey Fire victims
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
20 vehicles involved in massive pile-up crash on I-70
More Weather
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Train finishes its journey to final resting place
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
FLYOVER FOR 41: Navy jets roar at Pres. Bush's burial site
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
Pres. George HW Bush arrives at final resting place
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Texans announce guests for Bob McNair's 'celebration of life'
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
Show More
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
George HW Bush reveals funeral plans in intimate video diary
Bush 4141 flattens coins on way to College Station
Parents explain importance of children witnessing Bush 4141
More News