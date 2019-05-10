Rockets and Astros fans brace for severe weather threat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5293636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans shared their images as they hurried to exit the wet baseball stadium.

Last night, @BrheABC13 found @astros fans paying @lyft $$$ to get home as severe weather hit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the threat of severe weather, the Rockets, Astros and ride-sharing companies are prepared to deal with potential flooding.Thursday night, Astros fans were stranded, as rain caused street flooding in downtown Houston. It's a night Diana Moreno won't forget."I thought it was pretty cool they gave all of us trash bags," Moreno recalled.Moreno is once again prepared to get wet. Severe weather could impact fans during Friday night's game."It was crazy," Moreno recalled. "I kind of got worried."This time, it's not only Astros fans. The Rockets will host the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals."I have to be here," Rockets fan Sachin Patel said. "I've got to be here for Game 6."Patel knows how severe weather can impact a Rockets playoff game. He was at the Toyota Center four years ago during the Memorial Day flood."It was tough because they made the announcement in game about staying in your seats and the severe weather," Patel said. "But it was so much easier because we won that night."Eyewitness News reached out to the Astros and Rockets to see what the weather plan is for Friday. Both teams say fans should arrive early.If needed, we're told both organizations would allow fans to wait inside until the severe weather passes. Fans should also think about how they're getting to and from the game.For those driving, they'll want to avoid certain flood-prone spots near the venues, including Texas Street at Prairie Street and 1300 Commerce St. near Austin.Ride-sharing is an option for others."We'll get a Lyft, or whatever, but we're going to come," Rockets fan George Rojas said.The option became problematic for some Astros fans Thursday night. As the rain poured, they found themselves paying hundreds to get home.Eyewitness News reached out to the company, who says they are prepared to handle Friday's sports events.