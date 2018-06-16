HOUGHTON, Mich. --Slow-moving storms have drenched parts of northern Michigan, causing devastating flash flooding that has crippled the area.
Rainfall washed out many roads in the area, and eyewitness video showed torrents of rainwater rushing down mangled pavement. More than 60 sinkholes were reported as the flooding intensified, according to local media reports.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for portions of Houghton County early Sunday, warning residents not to travel in the area unless they were under an evacuation order or fleeing flooding.
6/17/2018 07:11 A.M. EDT: Flash Flood Emergency for southern and central Houghton County. THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION! Law enforcement reports that many area roads are impassable and are covered by debris. pic.twitter.com/cEdUOFWO3r— NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) June 17, 2018
Describing the damage thus far as historic, the National Weather Service warned that another band of heavy rain was expected to impact the region on Sunday evening.
There were not immediately any reports of injuries.