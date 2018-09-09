RAIN

Roads and businesses affected as heavy rains pour down across the city

EMBED </>More Videos

Roads and businesses affected as heavy rains pour down across the city

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Timelapse photographs showed dark clouds rumbling in as wind, lightning, thunder and buckets of rain pouring down across town Sunday.

In West University on Stella Link near Rice, drivers slowed down to travel through rising water. Traveling around town was difficult for several hours as intersections flooded and water pooled at the side of the streets.

On Almeda near Wheeler, high-water forced drivers in lower profile cars to turn around. Others plowed through in trucks and SUVs near Peggy Park.

Business owners had to grab their outdoor displays to keep them dry, delaying Sunday afternoon business for a while.

A boutique business owner by the name of Alecia said, "This is the first time we're here that it's flooded so much."

"A lot of people came through here and some stop. One side of our tent got messed up but we have it back up," she added as she watched people turn around near the high water.

The water in front of Alecia's shop on Almeda cleared shortly after and they were able to put their clothing back outside.

The road conditions improved and skies cleared by dinner, but a few flooded cars could be seen left along the side of streets from the afternoon downpour.

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainfloodingflash floodinglightningHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RAIN
Gordon weakens to tropical depression, brings heavy rain threat
FLOODED AGAIN: Galveston library floods for 3rd time
Tropical downpours mean Labor Day washout for Galveston
Preps in place for heavy rains that may lead to flooding
More rain
WEATHER
Houston eyes flooding potential as city pounded with rain
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
The difference between weather watches and warnings
Florence could possibly threaten East Coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Houston eyes flooding potential as city pounded with rain
Florence could possibly threaten East Coast
Houston Texans fall to Patriots 27-20 to open season
CBS chief exec Les Moonves stepping down amid allegations
2 players kneel for anthem, Kaepernick tweets to thank them
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Texas dad breaks silence over son's body found in desert
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
Show More
Times Serena Williams was at odds with U.S. Open match officials
Cy-Fair ISD employee allegedly admits to 'falling in love' with student
Officials battling warehouse fire in north Harris County
8-month-old baby left alone inside locked daycare
Baby spotted throwing up Texas 'Hook 'em Horns' in sonogram
More News